BULLHEAD CITY — Sixty-five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County were reported Tuesday by the county’s Department of Public Health.
The county health agency confirmed the death of a Bullhead City-area resident, the 115th death in the county attributed to COVID-19 and the 53rd among residents in the Bullhead City service area, which includes Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Topock/Golden Shores and Arizona land owned by the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe.
The death was reported in a person age 70-79 and was a previously reported lab-confirmed case.
There were 28 new cases reported in Bullhead City, including 25 under investigation and one, of a patient 70-79, who is hospitalized. Three cases have been linked to one or more previously reported cases. The other new cases for the Bullhead City service area were of two persons age 11-19, two 20-29, one 30-39, three 40-49, six 50-59, eight 60-69, four 70-79 and one 80-89.
There have been 1,138 confirmed positive cases in the Bullhead City service area. Mohave County’s total is at 2,438 following Tuesday’s report.
The county reported 34 new cases in the Lake Havasu City area, including four persons over the age of 60 who are hospitalized. Of the remaining new cases, three are age 10 or younger, two are 11-19, three are 20-29, one is 30-39, two are 40-49, five are 50-59, six are 60-69, seven are 70-79 and one is 80-89. One is known to be recovering at home and linked to another case. The others remain under investigation.
There have been 773 confirmed cases in the Lake Havasu City service area with 15 deaths.
Two people in the 80-89 age range and one age 20-29 make up the three new cases in the Kingman service area. The younger patient is recovering at home and has been linked to another case. The two other cases are under investigation.
There have been 486 cases and 47 deaths in the Kingman service area.
North County, an area that includes Colorado City, Littlefield and Beaver Dam, has had 41 confirmed cases during the COVID-19 pandemic. There have been no deaths in that area.
The county has reported 648 recovered cases. The recovery total is updated each Monday.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 3,500 new cases and 134 deaths on Tuesday but noted that many of the deaths likely occurred last week but had yet to be reported among the state’s official count. The state has reported 148,683 cases and 2,918 deaths. More than 1 million total COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state — 807,000 tests for the active virus and more than 211,000 serology tests designed to reveal antibodies. About 14% of the active — or PCR — tests have returned positive while 4.4% of serology tests have been positive.
