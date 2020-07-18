BULLHEAD CITY — All 41 new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday by the Mohave County Department of Public Health are under investigation to determine if they are linked to previously reported positive cases.
Saturday’s report included 13 new lab-confirmed positive cases in the Bullhead City service area and 28 in the Lake Havasu City service area. It was not reported if any of the patients were hospitalized; it was assumed that most were recovering at home in isolation.
The new cases in Bullhead City included one child under the age of 10, four people age 20-29, one 30-39, one 50-59, four 60-69, one 70-79 and one 80-89.
The new cases in Lake Havasu City included one child 10 or younger, one person 20-29, three 30-39, two 40-49, eight 50-59, six 60-69 and seven 70-79.
No new cases were reported in either the Kingman or North County service areas.
No new deaths were reported Saturday, a day after the county reported its single-day high of 11 during the COVID-19 pandemic. That raised to 107 the number of COVID-19 deaths in Mohave County. The county’s case total now is at 2,250.
A vast majority of the deaths have been among elderly patients — 76 over the age of 70. There have been four deaths of county residents under the age of 50, eight in the 50-59 age range and eight in the 60-69 age range.
The deaths included 10 people in the Bullhead City service area, which encompasses Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Topock/Golden Shores and Arizona land owned by the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe. There have been 46 deaths in the Bullhead City area attributed to COVID-19, according to the county health department.
The deaths reported Friday were of three people age 60-69, five age 70-79, one age 80-89 and one age 90 or older. No information was available for any underlying health issues or how long they had been undergoing treatment for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The other death reported Friday in the county was that of a person age 70-79 in the Lake Havasu City service area.
In addition to the 11 deaths, 38 new cases were reported countywide on Friday.
Twenty new cases in Bullhead City were reported with one confirmed hospitalized. Eight of Lake Havasu City’s 15 new cases Friday reportedly were hospitalized, according to the health department. There were two new cases in Kingman and one in North County.
There have been 1,060 positive cases in the Bullhead City service area, 696 in Lake Havasu City, 453 in Kingman and 41 in North County. In addition to 46 deaths in Bullhead City, there have been 46 in Kingman and 15 in Lake Havasu City. No COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the North County service area.
The county has reported 581 recovered cases; the recovery number is scheduled to be updated on Monday.
The county health department has charted test results on 14,398 people; 82.9% (11,948) have been negative, 15.6% (2,250) have been positive and 1.9% (281) are pending.
The Arizona Department of Health Services said Saturday that there have been 141,265 confirmed cases and 2,730 deaths statewide. That included Saturday’s report of 2,742 new cases and 147 deaths.
About 14.4% of the state’s 978,863 tests have returned positive, according to the latest ADHS data.
