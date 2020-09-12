BULLHEAD CITY — Eleven new cases of COVID-19 — nine Friday and two Saturday — were reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
The health department also reported one death, the 206th in the county blamed on the novel coronavirus. The death was of a person in their 60s in the Lake Havasu service area. It was the 31st death of a person in their 60s; 184 deaths have been of patients 60 or older.
There have been 88 deaths in the Bullhead City area, which includes Fort Mohave and Mohave Valley as well as Topock/Golden Shores and tribal land in Arizona; 66 deaths have been in the Kingman area, which includes Golden Valley; and 52 deaths have been in the Lake Havasu City area.
The two new cases reported Saturday also were of patients in their 60s, one in the Lake Havasu City servie area and one in the Bullhead City service area. Both are under investigation to determine the source of the infection.
The nine cases reported Friday were four in the Lake Havasu City service area, three in the Bullhead City service area and two in the Kingman service area.
New cases reported in Bullhead City were one person in their 30s and two in their 60s. All three are under investigation.
The four cases reported Friday in Lake Havasu City were one person age 11-19, one in their 20s and two in their 60s. The two Kingman cases reported Friday are one person in their 60s and one in their 70s. All are under investigation.
The county has reported 3,733 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since late March. All of the deaths have occurred since early April.
There have been 2,863 recoveries, according to the health department.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 605 new cases and 27 new deaths on Saturday. There have been 208,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, resulting in 5,315 deaths to date.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
