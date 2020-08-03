BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported only 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the lowest daily total in more than two weeks.
But with the 12 new cases, the county health department reported three more deaths from the novel coronavirus. The county has tracked 3,029 lab-confirmed positive tests and 148 COVID-related deaths.
Ten of the new cases and two of the deaths were reported in the Bullhead City service area, which includes Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Topock/Golden Shores and Fort Mojave Indian Tribe land in Arizona. All 10 new cases are under investigation; two patients are in the 30-39 age group, one is 40-49, one is 50-59 and six are 60-69.
The two deaths in the Bullhead City service area were from previously confirmed cases. One was a patient age 70-79 and the other was 80-89, according to the health department.
There have been 1,394 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths in Bullhead City during the pandemic, according to the health department.
The third death was reported in the Lake Havasu City service area and was a person age 80-89.
Two new cases were reported in the Kingman service area, one in a person age 11-19 and the other 80-89. The older patient’s case is linked to a previous case while the source of the infection of the younger patient remains under investigation by MCHPH staff.
The 12 additional cases was the lowest daily number since a similar 12-case report on July 19. New case numbers began declining somewhat last week — only twice in the last seven days has the new-case total been above 50.
Denise Burley, county health department director, told the Mohave County Board of Supervisors that new cases dropped 26% last week. That decline, however, still included more than 300 new cases for the week, the fifth consecutive week with at least 300 new cases.
Burley said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still considers Arizona and Mohave County to be “red zones” because of high positivity rates and high per-capita case rates.
The county raised the number of recovered cases to 1,394, an increase of more than 400 recoveries over the past week.
Burley said the average age of confirmed infected people in the county is 48.4 and the local average age of death from COVID-19 is 77. There have been more than 1,020 cases among persons 60 or older and more than 1,100 cases among persons younger than 40.
In answer to a question posed by Sup. Hildy Angius, Burley said the health department has not yet documented the coronavirus within the area homeless population.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.