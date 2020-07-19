KINGMAN — There were 12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Mohave County on Sunday. All of these cases remain under investigation.
There also was one death of a person in the Kingman service area, aged 70-79, from a previously reported case.
Nine of the new cases were in the Bullhead City service area: three cases are in people ages 20-29; two are ages 30-39; three are ages 50-59; and one is age 60-69.
The service area includes not only Bullhead City but Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Topock, Golden Shores and Arizona land owned by the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe.
Two new cases were in the Lake Havasu City service area. One is in a person age 11-19 and the other in someone age 70-79.
One case in the Kingman service area was in a person age 50-59.
To date, the number of positive cases has reached 2,262 and 108 people have died from COVID-19 in Mohave County.
There have been 1,069 confirmed cases, including 46 deaths, in the Bullhead City service area; 698 confirmed cases, including 15 deaths, in the Lake Havasu City service area; 454 confirmed cases, including 47 deaths, in the Kingman service area; and 41 confirmed cases in the smaller communities that compose the North County service area.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health doesn’t report probable cases, only confirmed cases of COVID-19. Public Health staff make contact with all confirmed cases and encourage self-isolation for 10 days to two weeks, depending on their symptoms and unique work and living situation.
The average age of all Mohave County positive cases is 48.6 years old, and the average age of people who have died is 78.
A total of 581 people in the county have recovered from the virus at this point. This number is updated on Mondays.
Staff then identify people who have been exposed to the confirmed case and encourage them to self-isolate until they are past the point of possibly developing the infection.
Public Health monitors each confirmed case, and all of their contacts, during their quarantines.
COVID-19 spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms are thought to appear within two to 14 days after exposure and consist of fever, cough, runny nose, and difficulty breathing.
For people with mild illness, these individuals are asked to stay home, drink plenty of fluids, and get rest.
For people with more severe symptoms, such as shortness of breath, individuals are advised to seek healthcare, using telemedicine where available.
The best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are to:
- Maintain social distance of at least six feet.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when unable to social distance.
- Stay at home if at all possible.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with anyone who is sick.
- Stay home when you are sick, or if you are not an essential employee.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Beware of false rumors and attempts to discredit COVID-19. It is not a hoax. Check reliable sources when new information comes out.
