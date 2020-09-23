BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported 16 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including four in the Bullhead City service area.
The department also reported that two cases originally counted in Mohave County have been transferred out of the county to other jurisdictions.
That leaves the case total for Mohave County at 3,825. No new deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the county’s total at 212. There have been 3,069 cases that are considered recovered, the health department said.
One of the new Bullhead City area cases, of a person in their 40s who is recovering at home, has been linked to another previously confirmed case. The other three cases — one person age 11-19, one in their 30s and one in their 40s — all are under investigation.
All 12 other newly confirmed cases in the county remain under investigation to establish the source of the infection and contact tracing.
Five new cases in the Kingman area are two people in their 20s, one in their 50s and two in their 70s.
Five new cases in the Lake Havasu City area are two in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 60s and one in their 80s.
Two new cases in the North County area are one person in their 20s and one in their 80s.
There have been more than 1,600 cases confirmed in the Bullhead City service area with 1,122 within Bullhead City, 344 in Fort Mohave and 223 in Mohave Valley.
Lake Havasu City’s case total is 1,120. There have been 505 confirmed cases in Kingman, 104 in Golden Valley and 86 in the Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City area that comprises North County.
More than 300 cases are assigned to tribal land, towns that have 30 or fewer cases or have no city/town designation.
The Southern Nevada Health District has reported a total of 61 cases among Laughlin residents. The San Bernardino County Public Health Department has confirmed 71 cases among Needles residents.
No demographics are available on COVID-positive patients in either Laughlin or Needles.
