KINGMAN — The Mohave County health department reported 16 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday.
No deaths were reported.
Thirteen of the new cases are in the Bullhead City service area.
All the cases remain under investigation by the health department for the source of the infection.
Two of the people are age 20-29; one is age 30-39; two are age 40-49; one is age 50-59; three are age 60-69; one is age 70-79; three are age 80-89.
This portion of Mohave County is composed of Bullhead City, Mohave Valley, Fort Mohave, Topock, Golden Shores and Arizona land owned by the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe.
Two new cases are in the Lake Havasu City service area. Both cases remain under investigation. One is a person age 60-69 and the other is age 70-79.
The lone Kingman service area case is a person age 30-39. That case remains under investigation.
COUNTY HEALTH’S PROCESS
The Mohave County Department of Health does not report probable cases, only confirmed cases of COVID-19.
County health department employees make contact with all people who have confirmed cases and encourage self-isolation for 10 days to two weeks, depending on their symptoms and unique work and living situation.
Then the health department contacts people who have been exposed to the confirmed case — contact tracing — and encourages them to self-isolate until they are past the point of possibly developing the infection.
Public Health monitors each confirmed case and all of their contacts during their quarantines.
THE NUMBERS
There are now 1,384 positive cases in Bullhead City, including 62 deaths; 963 positive confirmed cases in the Lake Havasu City area, including 29 deaths; 595 positive confirmed cases in
the Kingman service area, including 54 deaths; and 62 cases in the North County area. Another 13 cases are from undetermined service areas.
Also to date, 3,017 cases and 145 people have died of the virus in the county.
The health department reported that there have been 962 recoveries. This number is updated every Monday and is based on data for the previous week.
The average age of all positive cases is 48.4 years old and the average age of death from COVID-19 in Mohave County is 77.1 years old.
Statewide, there have been 178,467 positive cases and 3,765 deaths, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services’ Sunday update.
AVOID COMMUNITY SPREAD
- Maintain social distance of at least 6 feet from others.
- Wear a mask or other face covering when going out in public.
- Stay home when you are sick, or if you are not an essential employee.
- Stay at home if at all possible.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with anyone who is sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Beware of false rumors and attempts to discredit COVID-19. It is not a hoax. Check reliable sources when new information comes out.
COVID-19 spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and consist of fever, cough, runny nose, and difficulty breathing.
For people with mild illness, individuals are asked to stay home, drink plenty of fluids, and get rest. For people with more severe symptoms, such as shortness of breath, individuals are advised to seek healthcare, using telemedicine where available.
