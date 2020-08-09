DailyNewsstaff
KINGMAN — The Mohave County Health Department reported 17 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, but no deaths.
Eight of the new cases are in the Bullhead City service area. Seven of those remain under investigation by health department staff.
One person is age 20-29; three people are ages 30-39; one person is age 40-49; one person is age 60-69; and one person is age 70-79. The eighth case is in a person age 20-29, who is recovering at home and is linked to another confirmed case.
The Bullhead City service area is composed of Bullhead City, Mohave Valley, Fort Mohave, Topock, Golden Shores and Arizona lands of the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe.
There also are eight new confirmed cases in the Lake Havasu City service area. All of these cases remain under investigation.
Two people are ages 10 or younger; one person is age 11-19; one person is age 30-39; one person is age 60-69; two people are ages 70-79; and one person is described as “90-plus.”
There also is one new confirmed case in the Kingman service area. That case is in a person age 70-79 and remains under investigation.
To date, the Bullhead City area has had 1,482 positive cases, including 69 deaths. The Lake Havasu City area has had 1,007 positive cases, including 34 deaths. The Kingman area has had 625 positive cases, including 55 deaths.
The North County service area, composed of smaller communities in Mohave County including Beaver Dam, Colorado City and Littlefield, has had 70 cases and no deaths. The area also had no cases reported Sunday. There have been 13 cases in which the people had no known address.
Since data has been collected by health department staff, there have been 3,197 positive cases and 158 people in Mohave County have died from the virus. There have been 1,394 cases in the county where the sufferer has been reported having recovered. The county updates the number of recoveries every Monday.
COVID-19 spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms are thought to appear within two to 14 days after exposure and consist of fever, cough, runny nose, and difficulty breathing. For people with mild illness, individuals are asked to stay home, drink plenty of fluids, and get rest. People with more severe symptoms, such as shortness of breath, are advised to seek health care, using telemedicine where available.
Preventive practices
- w Maintain social distance of at least 6 feet from others.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when unable to social distance.
- Stay at home if at all possible.
- Stay home when you are sick, or if you are not an essential employee.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with anyone who is sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Beware of false rumors and attempts to discredit COVID-19. It is not a hoax. Check reliable sources when new information comes out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.