BULLHEAD CITY — Two deaths and 18 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday evening by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
The deaths were of a person in the 50-59 age range in the Lake Havasu City service area and of a person in the 70-79 age range in the Bullhead City service area. Both previously had been confirmed as positive COVID-19 cases in the county.
The new cases include 11 in the Bullhead City service area, where there now have been 1,493 positive cases and 70 deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus in a little less than five months. The county’s first positive COVID-19 case was confirmed on March 24 with the first death recorded in early April.
The county also reported a significant increase in recoveries — 447 — raising the county total to 1,841 cases that are considered recovered. Last week was the first time since the outbreak that recoveries outpaced new cases and Monday’s report marked the first time that the recovery rate had exceeded 50%. A little more than 57% of the county’s 3,215 confirmed COVID-19 patients are considered recovered.
New cases in the Bullhead City service area include nine that are under investigation and two that have been linked to previously confirmed cases. They are one child age 10 or younger, two people age 11-19, three age 30-39, two 40-49, one 50-59 and two 80-89.
One of Lake Havasu City’s new cases is a person age 60-69 who is hospitalized and linked to a previous case. Four other new cases in the Havasu service area are under investigation. They are one person age 60-69 and three age 70-79.
Both of Kingman’s new cases are linked to previous cases. They are one person age 80-89 and one 90 or older.
There have been 160 deaths in the county linked to COVID-19 — 70 in the Bullhead City service area, 55 in the Kingman service area and 35 in the Lake Havasu City service area. Case totals following Monday’s report are 3,215 countywide, 1,493 in the Bullhead City area — the service area includes Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Topock/Golden Shores and Fort Mojave Indian Tribe land in Arizona — 1,012 in the Lake Havasu City area, 627 in the Kingman area and 70 in North County. Thirteen cases are assigned to the county although a home address in any of the four service areas is not specified.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
