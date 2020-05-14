KINGMAN — As businesses shuttered because of the coronavirus pandemic gradually reopen, Mohave County Department of Public Health officials issued a stark reminder that the local COVID-19 crisis is far from over.
The county reported 19 new confirmed positive cases and the 20th death related to the virus.
While no new cases were reported Thursday in the Bullhead City area, there were 13 new cases in Kingman, three in the Lake Havasu City service area and three in North County, a collection of small communities in the Littlefield/Beaver Dam/Colorado City area.
The reported death was described as being a patient in the 55-65 age range previously identified as a positive case in the Kingman service area. It is the county’s first COVID-19 death outside the 65-and-over age group.
Two of the new cases in Kingman, both 65-and-over, are hospitalized and have been linked to previous cases. Five other cases also have been linked to previous cases: one is in the 20-44 age group, one in the 45-54 age group, one is 55-64 and two are 65 or older. All are in isolation recovering at home.
The other six Kingman cases are under investigation to determine the source of the infection. One is under the age of 20, three are 20-44 and two are 45-54. All are in isolation recovering at home.
The three Lake Havasu City cases are linked to previous cases; all are in isolation, recovering at home, according to the health department. They are one person age 45-54 and two age 65 or older.
The North County’s newest cases all are in the 20-44 age group. All are recovering at home. Two cases have been linked to another case while an investigation is underway on the third.
The 19 reported cases Thursday — the highest single-day total since the county began tracking COVID-19 cases in early March — bring the county’s total to 236 confirmed cases. There have been 160 in Kingman, 50 in Lake Havasu City, 19 in Bullhead City and seven in North County.
Two positive cases identified in Saturday’s testing blitz in Bullhead City are included in the Kingman service area totals since both were residents of the Kingman area, the county confirmed Thursday.
Another testing blitz is scheduled Saturday in Lake Havasu City. It is open on a first come, first served bases from 6 to 11 a.m. at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center. Free nasal swab testing will be provided by Sonora Quest Laboratories in conjunction with Gov. Doug Ducey’s office and the Arizona Department of Health Services.
