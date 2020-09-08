BULLHEAD CITY — Twelve new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the county’s 204th death associated with the novel coronavirus were reported Tuesday by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
The death was of a person in their 80s in the Bullhead City service area. It had been reported previously as a positive case, the health department said.
The 12 new cases were four in the Lake Havasu City service area, three in the Bullhead City service area, three in the Kingman service area and two in the North County service area.
The new cases in Bullhead City all remain under investigation for the source of infection and contract tracing. The cases are one person in their 20s, one in their 30s and one in their 60s.
All four Lake Havasu City cases also are under investigation. They are one person in their 50s, two in their 60s and one in their 80s.
Kingman’s newest cases are a person in their 20s, a person in their 50s and a person in their 70s. The oldest patient’s case has been linked to a previous case; the other two remain under investigation. The patient in their 50s previously was hospitalized.
The two North County caes, of a person in their 30s and another in their 60s, both remain under investigation.
The county health department has confirmed 3,701 positive cases. There have been 2,817 recoveries. The county health department defines recovered cases as those of confirmed cases who had not died as a result of COVID-19 as of the date the investigation was completed, generally two weeks after the case is reported.
There have been 1,073 confirmed cases in Bullhead City, 329 in Fort Mohave and 220 in Mohave Valley. Lake Havasu City (1,085 cases), Kingman (489) and Golden Valley (102) are other locations with more than 100 cases.
According to the county health department’s COVID-19 fact sheet, 19% of the confirmed cases and 76% of the deaths have been among patients age 70 or older. Patients 50 to 69 account for 28% of the positive cases and 22% of the deaths. Just 4% of the deaths were of patients under the age of 50; that age group accounts for 53% of the total cases — 28% in the 30-49 age range and 25% under the age of 30.
The majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover. For some people it causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough.
But for others who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death.
