BULLHEAD CITY — Twenty-two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Monday within the Bullhead City service area, accounting for all of the new cases in the day’s Mohave County Department of Public Health report.
Twenty of the cases are linked to at least one other previously confirmed case. They include 17 people over the age of 70 — eight in the 70-79 age range, seven 80-89 and two 90 or older. The remaining five cases are one person age 20-29, one 30-39, one 50-59 and two 60-69. Two of those cases remain under investigation to determine the source of the infection.
Bullhead City’s total of COVID-19 cases has quintupled in the last month, raising from 94 as of June 1 to 490 following Monday’s report.
Countywide, there have been 1,055 cases — more than 600 in the last month — and 80 deaths. There have been 424 recoveries, according to the county health department.
“The numbers in the community are still continuing to go up pretty rapidly,” said Denise Burley, director of the Mohave County Department of Public Health, during Monday’s special meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. “We’re going to need the public’s help overall to reduce those case counts in the future.
“It’s basically out there. It’s widespread. And it’s going to take all of us working together to reduce the number of cases and reduce the transmission.”
Arizona’s case count stands at 74,533 with 1,588 deaths. No deaths were reported in the state on Monday.
Statewide infection rates remain above 10% of all persons receiving the diagnostic tests and about 3.2% among patients receiving the serology, or antibody, testing to see if they previously had the disease. In Mohave County, the positive rate also remains above 10%; the county does not list a percentage for the antibody testing.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
