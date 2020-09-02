BULLHEAD CITY — Four deaths, including three in the Bullhead City service area, were reported in Wednesday night’s COVID-19 situation update provided by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
The department also reported 24 new confirmed cases, 14 in the Kingman service area, eight in the Bullhead City service area, and two in the Lake Havasu City service area.
The deaths reported in Bullhead City were of two people age 60-69 and one age 80-89. The fourth death reported by the county health department was of a person in their 70s in the Lake Havasu City area.
Mohave County has reported 200 deaths caused by the coronavirus. The county’s case total is now at 3,614. There have been 2,621 recoveries.
The new cases in the Bullhead City area include one person in their 60s who is hospitalized. That case is under investigation to determine the source of the infection. Six of the other seven new cases also are under investigation. Those cases are one child 10 or younger, two people in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 40s and one in their 60s. The only case linked to a previously reported positive case is that of a person age 20-29.
All 14 new cases in Kingman are recovering at home and all have been linked to at least one previously reported confirmed case. The new cases are two age 11-19, two in their 20s, six in their 30s, two in their 40s and two in their 50s.
Lake Havasu City’s new cases — one in their 70s and one in their 90s — both are hospitalized. The source of the infection has not been determined and remains under investigation.
The average age of a COVID-19 patient in Mohave County is 47.9 years, according to the health department’s fact sheet, with the average age of fatalities at 76.3.
About 53% of cases are in people under the age of 50: 19% are 70 or older, 28% are 50-69, 28% are 30-49 and 25% are under the age of 30.
Only 3% of deaths — a total of six — have come from the under-50 age group. According to the county, 15% (30) of the deaths have been people age 90 or older; 31% (62) have been age 80-89; 30% (60) have been age 70-79 and 21% (42) have been age 50-69.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
The Arizona Department of Health Services on Wednesday reported 591 additional COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths, raising the statewide totals to 202,861 cases and 5,065 deaths.
Seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths in the state continued to decline, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
The average of new cases dropped from 883 on Aug. 18 to 438 on Tuesday, while the average of daily deaths went from 47 on Aug. 18 to 42 on Tuesday.
