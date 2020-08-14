BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave County Health Department reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 in Thursday’s situation report.
Also in the report were two deaths — one of them was among the 28 new cases and the other was from a previously reported case.
Mohave County now has totaled 3,312 confirmed positive cases, resulting in 171 deaths.
The deaths were of a person in the 60-69 age range in the Kingman service area who was not previously reported as a confirmed case and of a person in the 80-89 age range who prevously had been confirmed as a positive case.
Twelve new cases were reported in the Bullhead City service area, raising the total there to 1,549 positive cases. There have been 71 deaths in the service area, which includes Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Topock/Golden Shores and Fort Mojave Indian Tribe land in Arizona.
The new cases all are under investigation to determine the source of the infection. they are three people age 20-29, one 30-39, two 40-49, three 60-69, two 70-79 and one 80-89.
Nine new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area also remain under investigation. they are two age 20-29, two 50-59, three 60-69 and two 70-79. There have been 1,035 confirmed cases and 41 deaths in the Lake Havasu City service area.
Kingman’s new cases include four that are under investigation and two that have been linked to one or more previous cases. They are all over the age of 50: two 50-59, two 60-69, one 70-79 and one 80-89.
Kingman has been the site of 637 confirmed cases and 59 COVID-19-related deaths.
There have been 78 cases confirmed in North County and 13 cases involving county residents without a known permanent address in any of the four service areas.
The average age of Mohave County’s 3,312 confirmed cases is 48.2 years old. The average age of the county’s 171 deaths is 76.8 years old.
The county has reported 1,841 recoveries; recoveries are updated each Monday.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
For more information, go to the Mohave Valley Daily News website, www.mohavedaily
news.com, and click on the COVID-19 banner for links to the county and state health departments and other health resources.
