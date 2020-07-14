BULLHEAD CITY — Fifteen new cases of COVID-19 and one death were reported within the Bullhead City service area in Tuesday’s situation report from the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
Forty-eight new confirmed cases were reported countywide with 23 in the Lake Havasu City service area and 10 in the Kingman service area. That puts the county’s total of confirmed positive cases at 1,947. There have been 94 deaths attributed to the coronavirus with 34 in the Bullhead City service area.
There have been 581 cases considered recovered by the county health department. There are 1,272 cases considered active, according to the health department.
The death was of a patient in the 70-79 age group who previously had been reported as a confirmed case.
The 15 new cases in Bullhead City include 12 that remain under investigation for charting the source of the infection. All are presumed to be recovering at home as are the other three new cases for the Bullhead City service area. Those three cases — one 30-39, one 50-59 and one 60-69 — have been epidemiologically linked to at least one previously reported confirmed case.
The cases under investigation include three children age 10 or younger, three people 20-29, one 40-49, two 50-59, one 60-69, one 70-79 and one 80-89.
The 15 new cases bring to 925 the total number of cases in the Bullhead City service area, which includes Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Topock/Golden Shores and Fort Mojave Indian Tribe land in Arizona.
Two of Kingman’s new cases are hospitalized. One is a person 50-59 whose case remains under investigation, and the other is a person 80-89 whose case is linked to another confirmed case. Seven other cases are linked to previously confirmed cases and are recovering at home. They include one 20-29, one 50-59, one 70-79 and four 80-89. Another case, of a person in the 30-39 age group, is under investigation.
The 23 new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area include a patient 60-69 who is hospitalized.
Seventeen other cases are under investigation and five have been linked to previous cases. All are presumed to be recovering at home. Those cases include one 11-19, four 30-39, two 40-49, nine 50-59, four 60-69, one 70-79 and one 80-89.
The Arizona Department of Health of Services said 4,273 additional cases increased the statewide total to 128,097.
Arizona again reported record numbers of hospital beds, intensive care beds and ventilators in use. Just over 3,500 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, about a quarter of them in intensive care. The state reported 92 additional deaths, but saw a slight dip in the seven-day moving average from 62 daily deaths to 59.
Arizona’s death toll from COVID-19 rose to 2,337.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.