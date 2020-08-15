BULLHEAD CITY — Twenty-two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Bullhead City service area since Thursday, according to the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
County-wide, the health department reported a total of 35 confirmed cases and three deaths on Friday and 13 new confirmed cases and no deaths on Saturday. The 48 new cases raise the county’s total to 3,360. There have been 174 deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus. All of the cases have been since March 24. All of the deaths have been since April 4.
Deaths reported Friday were of one person in the 40-49 age group in the Kingman service area, one in the 50-59 age group in the Bullhead City service area, and one person in the 60-69 age group in the Lake Havasu City service area.
The 22 new cases in Bullhead City include 16 that remain under investigation for the source of the infection. The other six have been linked to one or more previous cases. The new cases are two in the 11-19 age group, two 20-29, five 30-39, one 40-49, two 50-59, three 60-69, five 70-79, one 80-89, and one 90 or older.
All 17 new cases in the Lake Havasu City are under investigation. They are two people age 10 or younger, two age 11-19, four 20-29, one 30-39, two 40-49, one 50-59, two 60-69 and three 70-79.
Seven new cases were reported in the Kingman area with six under investigation. The new cases are one person age 20-29, one 40-49, one 50-59, two 60-69 and two 70-79.
New cases in North County are one person age 30-39 and one 70-79. Both are under investigation.
There have been 1,571 cases in the Bullhead City area, where there have been 72 deaths blamed on COVID-19. The Lake Havasu City area has been the site of 1,052 cases and 42 deaths; there have been 644 cases and 60 deaths in the Kingman area; 80 cases and no deaths have been reported in the North County area; and 13 cases have been assigned to the county but the place of residence of the patient has not been determined.
The county health department has reported 1,841 recovered cases; the recovery total is updated every Monday.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 933 new cases and 69 new deaths on Saturday, raising the state’s totals to 192,654 confirmed cases and 4,492 deaths.
There have been 5.3 million confirmed cases and more than 168,000 deaths in the U.S. and more than 20 million cases and 760,000 deaths worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine’s Coronavirus Reserouce Center.
