BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave County Department of Public Health on Saturday reported four deaths in the Bullhead City service area attributed to COVID-19.
The heatlh department reported nine new cases countywide on Saturday. On Friday, the health department reported nine new cases but no deaths.
The four deaths reported Saturday all were of elderly patients — one person in their 70s, two in their 80s and one in their 90s — and all previously had been confirmed as positive cases.
Seven of the new cases reported Saturday were in the Bullhead City service area. Three are age 10 or younger, one is 11-19, one is 30-39, one is 70-79 and one is 80-89. Three have been linked to one or more previously confirmed cases; the other four are under investigation for the source of the infection, the health department said.
The county’s other two new cases reported Saturday both remain under investigation. Both are in their 60s with one in the Kingman service area and one in the Lake Havasu City service area.
On Friday, the nine newly confirmed cases also were seven in the Bullhead City service area and one each in the Kingman and Lake Havasu City service areas.
The Bullhead City cases announced Friday were one person age 10 or younger, one age 11-19, one 30-39, one 40-49, one age 60-69 and one age 70-79. All were under investigation for the source of the infection. The remaining cases — a child 10 or under — is linked to a previously reported case.
Kingman’s new case was a person in their 40s and Lake Havasu
City’s new case was a person in their 70s. Both were under investigation.
The county has reported 3,544 confirmed COVID-19 cases since late March and 196 deaths since early April. There have been 82 deaths in the Bullhead City area, 64 in the Kingman area and 50 in the Lake Havasu City area.
More than 2,400 of the cases have recovered; there are 912 active cases as of Saturday’s report.
The health department is no longer reporting cases based on service area but is reporting case totals by community. Prior to Saturday’s report, there had been 1,029 cases in Bullhead City, 317 in Fort Mohave and 205 in Mohave Valley. The Bullhead City service area also includes Topock/Golden Shores and Fort Mojave Indian Tribe land in Arizona.
Lake Havasu City has been the site of 1,068 cases while there have been 467 in Kingman, 88 in Golden Valley and 74 in North County, which includes the Colorado City, Beaver Dam and Littlefield areas.
The Arizona Department of Health Services data dashboard (azdhs.gov) is reporting 201,287 cases and 5,007 deaths statewide. Those numbers included 629 new cases and 29 deaths in Saturday’s update.
Statewide, the positive test rate for active infections is at about 12.8% with the serology test — to see if someone has antibodies from a previous infection of the coronavirus, is at about 6.3%. The active infection test rate in Mohave County is 11.9%, according to the county health department’s coronavirus response hub (https://covid-19-mohave.hub.arcgis.com/).
In other parts of the Tri-state, there have been 59 confirmed cases in Laughlin, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. The Nevada Department of Health Services has reported 68,461 cases and 1,302 deaths statewide with a majority of each — 58,789 cases and 1,126 deaths — in Clark County. Most of Clark County’s cases and deaths have been in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.
There have been 41 confirmed cases in Needles, according to the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health. California has reported 701,972 cases and 12,884 deaths with 47,145 cases and 716 deaths in San Bernardino County.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (cdc.gov) lists nationwide totals of nearly 5.9 million cases and more than 180,000 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.