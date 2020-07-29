BULLHEAD CITY — Thirty-six new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Bullhead City service area were among 63 new cases reported Wednesday by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
Wednesday’s report also included four deaths in the Lake Havasu City service area, including one case that had not been reported previously.
After Wednesday’s update, there have been 2,882 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County with 138 deaths blamed on the novel coronavirus.
Bullhead City’s case count increased to 1,334 following Wednesday’s additional cases. Thirty-five of the new cases remain under investigation while one — of a person in the 50-59 age group — is linked to a previously reported case.
Cases under investigation include one person in the 11-19 age group, eight 20-29, five 30-39, five 40-49, four 50-59, 10 in the 60-69 age group and two 70-79.
Deaths reported in the Lake Havasu City service area included three people age 70-79 and one age 60-69. Ten other new cases — all under investigation — include one person in the 20-29 age group, one 30-39, two 50-59, four 60-69 and two 70-79.
Eleven of 15 new cases in the Kingman service area are under investigation. One patient, in the 80-89 age group, is confirmed to be hospitalized. The four Kingman cases that are linked to at least one previously reported case are known to be recovering at home.
Kingman’s new cases also include one child 10 or younger, three people age 30-39, two 40-49, two 50-59, three 60-69 and three 70-79.
One new case, a person 40-49, was reported in the North County service area that includes Beaver Dam, Colorado City and Littlefield.
There have been 928 cases and 28 deaths in the Lake Havasu City service area, 561 cases and 51 deaths in the Kingman service area, and 59 cases and no deaths in the North County service area. A total of 962 recovered cases have been tracked county-wide by the health department.
The Arizona component of the Tri-state has been hit much harder than either of its Nevada or California components. There have been 51 confirmed cases among residents in Laughlin Township, according to the Southern Nevada Department of Public Health, while the San Bernardino County Department of Health has confirmed 26 cases among Needles residents.
Arizona continues to have the third-highest case rate per capita in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Johns Hopkins University’s Coronoavirus Resource Center. The state’s case rate of 2,284 per 100,000 population trailed only New York (more than 3,000 per 100,000) and Louisiana (2,359). Nationwide, the average case rate is 1,306 per 100,000 population. Nevada’s case rate is 1,452 per 100,000 and California’s is 1,164.
Arizona’s 46 deaths per 100,000 is 14th highest nationally and close to the national average of 45.24. Nevada’s death rate is 25 per 100,000 while California’s is 21.
The Arizona Department of Public Health reported 2,339 new cases and 46 deaths statewide on Wednesday. There have been 168,273 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,454 deaths in Arizona during the pandemic.
