BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 20 new cases and four deaths on Friday.
According to the county health department, there have been 3,863 confirmed cases and 216 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Mohave County. There have been 3,099 cases considered recovered.
The eight cases reported Saturday were four in the Bullhead City service area, three in the Lake Havasu City service area and one in the Kingman service area.
The Bullhead City cases reported Saturday all are under investigation to determine the infection source and contact tracing. They are one person in their 30s, two in their 50s and one in their 60s.
Lake Havasu City’s newest cases are one person in their 40s and two in their 50s. All are under investigation.
The Kingman case reported Saturday is a person in their 70s. It, too, remains under investigation.
All of the deaths reported Friday were of patients previously reported as a confirmed case. Two were in the Bullhead City service area: one person in their 50s and one in their 60s. The other two deaths reported Friday were in the Kingman service area: one person in their 60s and one in their 70s.
Of the 20 new cases reported Friday, 11 were in the Bullhead City service area, seven were in the North County service area and two were in the Lake Havasu City service area.
The 11 new cases in Bullhead City reported Friday: one child age 10 or younger; one person age 11-19; two people in their 20s; one person in their 30s; one person in their 40s; one person in their 50s; one person in their 60s; and three people in their 70s. Ten of the 11 remain under investigation. The patient in their 60s has been linked to a previously reported case.
The seven new cases in North County from Friday’s report: three 11-19, two in their 20s, one in their 30s and one in their 80s. All are under investigation.
The Lake Havasu City cases — one in their 40s and one in their 60s — also remain under investigation, according to the health department.
The Arizona Department of Health Services is reporting totals of 216,826 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic. There have been 5,622 deaths attributed to the coronavirus.
The San Bernardino County Department of Public Health has reported a second death in Needles attributed to COVID-19. The number of confirmed cases in Needles remains at 71.
There have been 54,486 cases tracked in San Bernardino County with 925 deaths. Statewide, California has reported more than 794,000 cases and more than 15,000 deaths.
No demographic information is available on Needles patients.
Likewise, the Southern Nevada Health District has not compiled demographic information on the 61 COVID-19 cases assigned to Laughlin residents.
The health district, in Clark County, has reported 66,008 confirmed cases and 1,377 deaths, accounting for more than 80% of Nevada’s totals of 77,855 cases and 1,615 deaths. Most have been in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday reported more than 7 million cases and 203,000 deaths in the U.S.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.