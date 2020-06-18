BULLHEAD CITY — Forty-one new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday by the Mohave County Department of Public Health, which also reported four deaths in its daily coronavirus situation report.
Two of the deaths were among the 41 new cases — they hadn’t been previously confirmed as testing positive for the disease — while the other two deaths were patients who had previously been counted as confirmed cases.
The deaths from previous cases were of a person age 30-39 in the Lake Havasu City area — the youngest COVID-19 patient to die in the county — and a person age 90 or older in the Bullhead City service area. The two deaths from new cases involved elderly patients, one in the 80-89 age range in the Kingman service area and the other in the 90-and-older range in Bullhead City.
Seventeen other new cases were reported in Bullhead City with 11 under investigation and six linked to one or more previously confirmed cases.
The cases under investigation were three in the 30-39 age group, three 40-49, three 50-59, one 60-69 and one 70-79. The six cases linked to previous cases were two age 20-29, one 30-39, two 50-59 and one 89.
The Bullhead City service area, which includes Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Topock/Golden Shores and Fort Mojave Indian Tribe land, has been the site of 262 confirmed cases and 18 deaths. The county’s totals increased to 675 confirmed cases and 70 deaths with Wednesday’s report.
Nine new cases were reported in the Kingman area with one, a patient in the 80-89 age range, hospitalized. Two cases, one of a person age 30-39 and the other 40-49, are recovering at home and have been linked to a previous case. The other six cases remain under investigation to determine the source of the infection. They are one age 20-29, two 40-49, one 50-59 and two 60-69. There have been 269 confirmed cases and 41 deaths in the Kingman service area.
Five new cases in Lake Havasu City including one child age 10 or younger and three adults age 30-39. Those cases are under investigation. The other Lake Havasu City area case is a person 40-49 recovering at home and linked to a previous case. There have been 123 confirmed cases and 11 deaths in the Lake Havasu City service area.
Eight new cases were reported in North County with five under investigation, including a child 10 or under, two people age 11-19, one 30-39 and one 40-49. Three other cases, all involving patients 20-29, have been linked to a previously confirmed case. There have been 21 confirmed cases in North County.
The 41 new cases was the largest single-day total reported by the health department since it started monitoring COVID-19 cases in March. The county reported Monday that there have been 296 recoveries involving monitored cases.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 1,827 new cases statewide on Wednesday as the state’s total surpassed 40,000 confirmed cases. There have been 40,924 confirmed cases and 1,239 deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to the state health department.
More than 500,000 tests have been administered in the state. In Mohave County, 8,537 tests have been performed; results of 118 still are pending, according to the county health department.
