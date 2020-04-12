KINGMAN — Mohave County’s total of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped from 31 to 36 on Sunday with five new cases in Kingman, including the county’s first confirmed case in a person under the age of 20.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health has reported two deaths, both in Lake Havasu City, among its confirmed cases. There have been 16 cases in Lake Havasu City, 16 in Kingman and four in Bullhead City.
Twenty-two of the 36 confirmed cases are female, according to county health department statistics. Fifteen cases have been in people in the 20-44 age range, six in the 45-54 age group, eight in the 55-64 age group and six in the 65-and-over age group.
According to information supplied by Arizona Department of Health Services, there have been 697 COVID-19 tests performed in Mohave County.
Statewide, the ADHS reported that 42,109 tests have been performed, nearly half in the past two weeks. Of the state’s 3,539 confirmed cases, 3,379 have been by private laboratories and only 160 by the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory.
Patient demographics statewide on confirmed cases statewide trend 53% female; 37% of total cases have been in the 20-44 age group, 24% in the 65-and-over age group, 18% among 45- to 54-year-olds and 17% among those ages 55-64. There have been 122 confirmed cases in Arizona involving patients under the age of 20.
While females are showing the majority of positive tests, males account for 63% of the state’s deaths attributed to COVID-19. Seventy-eight of the deaths have been in people 65 or older, among those most susceptible to serious effects of the virus.
And while the 20-44 age group accounts for the most patients, there has been only one death reported among those 1,301 patents.
All of Arizona’s COVID-19 deaths have been reported since March 16; all but five of the state’s confirmed cases have been since March 15, according to the ADHS.
The ADHS began releasing additional demographics on the state’s COVID-19 patients on Sunday. Race/ethnicity data is incomplete; in some cases it may not have been collected.
According to statistics Sunday afternoon from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 553,000 infections confirmed in the United States and more than 1.8 million worldwide. Nearly 22,000 deaths have been reported in the U.S., accounting for about one-fifth of the 113,000 deaths globally.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
To help contain the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases spread through respiratory droplets, including the flu, health officials have issued the following recommendations:
- Wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Refrain from touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Wear a cloth face-covering when out in public.
- Practice social distancing, staying at least 6 feet away from others.
- Don’t make close contact with sick individuals.
- If you are sick, stay home.
- Cover coughs or sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue away.
- Clean and disinfect objects that are frequently touched.
- If someone in your family tested positive for COVID-19, keep that entire household at home.
- Cancel or postpone mass gatherings of 10 or more people.
