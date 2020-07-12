KINGMAN — Mohave County reported seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
Five of those cases are within the Bullhead City service area, which includes also includes Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Topock, Golden Shores and Arizona land owned by the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe.
All five Bullhead City area cases are under investigation. One of the people confirmed to have the virus is age 20-29; one is age 40-49; one is age 50-59; one is age 60-69; one is age 70-79.
The other two confirmed cases are in Lake Havasu City. One of the people is age 30-39 and the other is age 80-89.
To date, 875 positive cases have occurred in Bullhead City, including 33 deaths; 510 cases have been in the Lake Havasu City area, including 14 deaths; 394 cases have been in Kingman, including 46 deaths. And there have been 35 other cases in North County, a designation that includes smaller northern communities like Beaver Dam, Colorado City and Littlefield.
There have been a total of 1,814 confirmed cases and 93 deaths in Mohave County since March.
Of those people who became sick, 499 of them have recovered. The county updates the total number of recoveries on Mondays.
Average age of all Mohave County people who have tested positive for COVID-19 is now 48.6 years old and the average age of those who died of the virus in the county has been 78.2 years old.
COVID-19’s increasing presence in Mohave County
- The first positive case, described only as an adult in the Lake Havasu City service area, was reported by the county on March 24.
- The first fatality from COVID-19 in Mohave County was reported on April 8 and was of someone older than age 65 in the Lake Havasu area.
- The total number of positive cases in the county reached 100 on April 27.
- Since July 6, there have been 418 cases reported in the county.
- This month so far, 11 people in Mohave County were reported to have died from the virus.
- On June 19, the Bullhead City service area became the location with the highest number of cases in Mohave County. That day, Bullhead City had 285 cases and Kingman had 281 cases.
- June 20 was the last day in which the county reported a single-digit case count.
Ways to decrease risk of contracting the virus
- Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from others
- Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when unable to social distance.
- Stay at home if at all possible.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with anyone who is sick.
- Stay home when you are sick, or if you are not an essential employee.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Beware of false rumors and attempts to discredit COVID-19. It is not a hoax. Check reliable sources when new information comes out.
County Health Director Denise Burley will be giving an update and answering questions from the Mohave County Board of Supervisors during a special meeting today at noon.
The public can watch it on YouTube. Type in “Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting” and it will be among items that pop up.
