BULLHEAD CITY — Seventy-four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were included in Thursday’s situation report by the Mohave County Department of Public Health, including the death of an elderly Bullhead City-area resident that had not been reported previously.
There were 25 other new cases in the Bullhead City service area — Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Topock/Golden Shores and Arizona land owned by the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe. Two have been linked to at least one previously reported positive case and both patients — one in the 20-29 age group and the other in the 40-49 age group — are recovering at home in isolation.
The other new cases in Bullhead City are under investigation and include three one in the 11-19 age group, four 20-29, three 30-39, two 40-49, six 50-59, three 60-69 and four 70-79.
There have been 1,193 positive cases in Bullhead City, including 56 deaths.
The county health department also reported 26 new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area, 16 in the Kingman service area and six in the North County service area. There have been 2,574 confirmed cases and 122 deaths in the county, the health department said.
All but one of the new cases in Havasu are under investigation; a person 30-39 is recovering at home and the infection has been linked to a previous case. The other cases are three people age 11-19, seven age 20-29, three 30-39, one 40-49, three 50-59, five 60-69, two 70-79 and one 80-89.
The Lake Havasu City service area has had 819 confirmed cases and 19 deaths.
Kingman has seen 515 cases and 47 deaths. Six of the new cases are linked to previously reported cases and all patients are recovering at home. They are two 20-29, one 30-39, one 40-49, one 60-69 and one 90 or older. The cases under investigation are one 20-29, one 30-39, two 40-49, two 50-59 and four 60-69.
The six cases in North County are one child 10 or younger, linked to a previously reported case and recovering at home, and five under investigation, one 30-39, one 50-59, two 60-69 and one 90 or older.
There have been 47 confirmed cases in North County. No deaths have been reported in the area that includes Colorado City, Littlefield and Beaver Dam.
Arizona’s case total grew to 152,944 confirmed cases with the addition of 2,335 reported Thursday. The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 89 new deaths Thursday, raising the state’s total to 3,063. More than 1,000 of those deaths have been reported in the past 15 days.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Mohave County has confirmed 648 recovered cases; recoveries in the county are updated each Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.