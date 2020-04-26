KINGMAN — Eight new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Sunday by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
Seven of the eight were reported in Kingman, where there have been 59 of the county’s 96 confirmed cases. The other case was in Lake Havasu City, the 27th reported in that service area.
There have been 10 cases reported in the Bullhead City service area, which includes Bullhead City, Fort Mohave and Mohave Valley.
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of four county residents, three in Lake Havasu City and one in Kingman.
The Arizona Department of Health Services has reported 6,526 positive cases with 275 deaths. The state has tracked more than 64,800 test results.
Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center reported 2.9 million cases and 206,514 deaths globally with more than 970,000 cases and nearly 55,000 deaths in the United States. Johns Hopkins also reported 865,000 recoveries worldwide with nearly 107,000 recoveries in the U.S. Neither the Arizona nor Mohave County health departments track recoveries.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
