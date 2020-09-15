BULLHEAD CITY — Nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mohave County on Tuesday.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health said there were four new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area, three in the Bullhead City service area, one in the Kingman service area and one in the North County service area.
All nine cases are under investigation by the health department to determine any links to previously reported cases and whether the individuals potentially had exposed others to the disease.
One of the new cases in Bullhead City, of a person in their 70s, is hospitalized, according to the health department.
The other two new cases in the Bullhead City service area are one person in their 50s and another person in their 70s.
The new cases in Lake Havasu City’s service area are two persons age 11-19, one age 20-29 and one age 80-89.
The Kingman case is a person in their 50s. The North County case is a person age 11-19.
Following Tuesday’s report, there have been 3,752 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county; 2,903 are considered recovered.
The county count includes 1,085 cases in Bullhead City, 339 in Fort Mohave and 221 in Mohave Valley, all components of the Bullhead City service area.
There have been 1,104 cases in Lake Havasu City, 492 in Kingman, 102 in Golden Valley and 79 in Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City.
Fifty-four cases have been assigned to other areas — each of those areas has fewer than 30 confirmed cases — while 276 are tribal land or are missing a physical address.
• Drive-through testing remains available on Mohave Community College campuses in Bullhead City, Kingman and Lake Havasu City.
Testing, conducted by Embry Women’s Health/Apollo Healthcare & Diagnostics, is offered from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week. Results typically are available within 72 hours. The PCR testing is offered at no cost to the patients.
• Arizona health officials on Tuesday reported 484 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 more deaths as some coronavirus-related hospitalization metrics reached their lowest levels since April.
The Department of Health Services reported 138 intensive care unit beds were in use Monday for COVID-19 patients, below the 155 when the state started reporting hospitalization data on April 8. Use of ventilators also was below levels first reported in April.
Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press showed drops in Arizona’s seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths over the past two weeks.
The average of daily new cases went from 489 on Aug. 31 to 394 on Monday and average new daily deaths dropped from 43.2 to 14.7.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.