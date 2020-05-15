Daily News staff
KINGMAN — Mohave County’s death toll from COVID-19 reached 27 Friday with the announcement that two more Kingman patients had died from the disease.
In addition, the Mohave County Department of Public Health announced eight new confirmed cases, all in the Kingman area, pushing the county’s total to 244.
The two deaths reported Friday both were patients previously confirmed as positive cases. One was a patient in the 55-64 age group; the other was listed as being between 65 and 74. Twenty-five of the county’s 27 deaths have been patients 65 or older.
Of the newly reported cases, five are in the 20-44 age range and the other three are 55-64. All are in isolation, recovering at home. Five cases have been linked to at least one previous case; the trace investigation is ongoing for the other three cases.
All of Mohave County’s positive cases have been reported since March 24. All of the deaths have been reported since April 4.
There have been 168 confirmed cases and 22 deaths in the Kingman service area; 50 cases and four deaths in Lake Havasu City; 19 cases and one death in Bullhead City; and seven confirmed cases in North County.
