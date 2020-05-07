KINGMAN — The Mohave County Department of Public Health on Thursday reported the county’s 18th death attributed to COVID-19.
The county, in announcing nine new cases including two in Bullhead City, raised the total of confirmed cases to 165. There have been 104 cases — and 13 deaths — in Kingman. Lake Havasu City has seen 41 confirmed cases with four deaths while Bullhead City has had 18 confirmed cases and one death. North County has had two confirmed cases, including one new one reported Thursday.
All of the county’s 18 deaths have been patients 65 or older.
New cases reported Thursday include five in the Kingman area, one in the 55-64 age range and four in the 65-and-over age group. All are recovering at home and all have been linked to a previously confirmed case.
The two new cases in Bullhead City include one in the 20-44 age group and one in the 45-54 age group. Both are recovering at home and are linked to previous cases.
Investigation is pending to determine the source of the infection of a Lake Havasu City patient in the 20-44 age range. The patient is recovering at home in isolation.
The North County’s second case is a person in the 20-44 age range, recovering at home. Source investigation is pending.
