KINGMAN — There were no new cases of COVID-19 nor any deaths related to the virus reported Sunday by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
The county’s daily total of confirmed cases has been dropping for several weeks.
Sunday was the second day this month with no new cases or deaths reported. That was on Sept. 7, Labor Day.
There have been two days this month in which there was only one case of COVID-19 confirmed in the county: Sept. 6 and on Saturday.
The first positive case of COVID-19 in Mohave County was reported March 24.
Overall county totals remain the same: 3,773 confirmed cases; 2,960 people reporting they’ve recovered; and 211 deaths.
The fatality rate is 6%.
The county also remains at a positive test rate of 9.6%.
Even with numbers so low, county health officials emphasize that it’s important to continue taking precautions against contracting the virus.
Frequent hand washing, keeping six feet away from others, and using face coverings are ways to reduce the spread of the virus.
People who feel sick should stay home if at all possible.
Go to Mohave County’s Coronavirus Response Hub for additional data, https://covid-19-mohave.hub.arcgis.com.
Free testing
Embry Women’s Health/Apollo Healthcare & Diagnostics continues operating three COVID-19 drive-through testing sites in Mohave County. Mohave Community College campuses are the sites of these tests, which occur daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- MCC-Bullhead City: 3400 Highway 95
- MCC-Lake Havasu: 1977 W. Acoma Blvd.
- MCC-KINGMAN: 1971 Jagerson Ave.
Anyone interested in getting tested for free can go to https://embrywomenshealth.com/testing-blitz/ to schedule an appointment for testing at the nearest site.
Appointments are not required to get tested but are strongly encouraged to expedite the testing process.
