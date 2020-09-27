KINGMAN — No new confirmed cases or deaths from COVID-19 were reported Sunday by the Mohave County Department of Health.
Since county health employees began collecting data on the virus, there have been 3,863 positive cases, of which 3,101 of those are listed as recovered.
There have been 216 people in Mohave County who have died from the virus.
The average age of Mohave County residents with positive cases is 47.9 years old and the average age of those in the county who have died from the virus is 76.3 years old.
Go to the Mohave County coronavirus response hub for further details about COVID-19, https://covid-19-mohave.hub.arcgis.com
Testing sites
Embry Women’s Health-Apollo Healthcare & Diagnostics offers three free COVID-19 drive-through testing sites in Mohave County. All operate daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mohave Community College campuses:
- MCC — Bullhead City, 3400 Highway 95
- MCC — Kingman, 1971 Jagerson Ave.
- MCC — Lake Havasu City, 1977 W. Acoma Blvd.
Anyone interested in getting tested for free can go to https://embrywomenshealth.com/testing-blitz/ to schedule an appointment at the nearest site.
Embry also offers the antigen test for $50 with results in 24 hours to all those older than age 12.
Appointments are not required to be tested at the test sites but are strongly encouraged to expedite the testing process.
Discourage community spread
County Public Health Director Denise Burley expressed concern to county supervisors that people are becoming lax about COVID-19 restrictions. Numbers of cases have been slightly on the rise again.
Burley attributed it to the long Labor Day holiday earlier this month as well as residents feeling what she described as “COVID fatigue.” That feeling is thought to have resulted in some people not being as careful as they had been about taking precautions to slow the spread of the virus.
Here is a list of those precautions:
- Maintain social distance of at least six feet from others.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when unable to remain at least six feet apart.
- Stay home when you are sick, or if you are not an essential employee.
- Stay at home if at all possible.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.
- Avoid close contact with anyone who is sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Beware of false rumors and attempts to discredit COVID-19. Check reliable sources when new information comes out.
