KINGMAN — Only one new confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported Sunday by the Mohave County Health Department.
There were no new deaths reported.
The new confirmed case is under investigation and is in a person age 70-79 in the North County area.
Countywide, there have been 3,695 positive cases. Of that number, 2,744 of the people have recovered.
The average age of people in Mohave County who have been confirmed to have contracted the virus is 47.9 years old. The average age of deaths from COVID-19 in the county is 76.3 years old.
Testing at MCC campuses begins Monday
Embry Women’s Health/Apollo Healthcare & Diagnostics is launching three COVID-19 drive-through testing sites in Mohave County starting Labor Day.
These sites are the first for Embry outside of Maricopa County, where it currently operates 13 COVID-19 drive-through testing sites, some of which operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“The goal is to offer testing to as many Arizonians as possible. We don’t want to stop expanding until we’re covering all 15 counties in Arizona,” said Raymond Embry, CEO of Embry Women’s Health. “We’ve been proud to meet the demand for COVID-19 testing head-on, and are grateful for the support from the public and state authorities of our operation.”
The Mohave County locations are at these Mohave Community College campuses.
- MCC—Bullhead City, 3400 Highway 95, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily
- MCC—Lake Havasu City, 1977 W. Acoma Blvd., 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily
- MCC—Kingman, 1971 Jagerson Ave., 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily
Embry Women’s Health is offering COVID-19 PCR testing with results in 36-72 hours at no cost to people of all ages.
It also is offering the antigen test for $50 to all people age 13 and older. Antigen tests return results within 24 hours.
People interested in getting tested for free can go to https://embrywomenshealth.com/testing-blitz/ to schedule an appointment for the nearest site.
Appointments are not required to get tested at the test sites but are strongly encouraged to expedite the process.
Self-administered tests on Thursday, Saturday
Two free outdoor testing events already are planned in Bullhead City this week on Thursday and Saturday, from 6 to 10 a.m., in the Bullhead City Justice Complex parking lot at the city’s administration complex at 1255 Marina Blvd.
Pre-registration is required and may be completed online at www.doineedacovid19test.com.
A separate email is needed for each registered participant.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has approved 500 people to be tested each of the two days. This free testing is available to anyone with or without COVID-19 symptoms.
The tests provided are self-administered nasal swabs, considered less invasive and more comfortable than nasopharyngeal swabs.
Similar testing is planned in Kingman and Lake Havasu City.
Contact the Mohave County Public Health Department at 928-718-4909, for details.
Ways to avoid spreading COVID-19
A reminder of the best ways to prevent the spread of the virus:
- Maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when unable to remain about six feet apart.
- Stay home when you are sick, or if you are not an essential employee.
- Stay at home if at all possible.
- Avoid close contact with anyone who is sick.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Beware of false rumors and attempts to discredit COVID-19. It is not a hoax. Check reliable sources when new information comes out.
