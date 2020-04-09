KINGMAN — Mohave County officials reported five more positive coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the county total to 28.
County Communications Director Roger Galloway said a second COVID-19-related death has been reported at Havasu Regional Medical Center in Lake Havasu City.
He said the death was of an “elderly person with underlying chronic health conditions.”
He said the patient previously had been included in the county’s growing list of infected patients.
One of the five new infections reported Wednesday was in an adult 65 or older from Bullhead City. The patient is being treated in a hospital, though Galloway would not confirm which one. It is the city’s third case.
Two earlier cases announced Wednesday trace to the Kingman service area. He said one is 20-44 years of age and recovering at home while the other is 55-64, though there was no indication of hospitalization or home recovery.
The list grew later Wednesday with the addition of two adults in the Kingman area, one in the 20-44 age group who is a patient at Kingman Regional Medical Center and the other also in that age group who is in isolation and recovering at home. That case is considered to be travel-related.
The county continues withholding information about age, gender and community specifics of infected parties out of respect for legally protected patient privacy. Some citizens, however, have complained in social media that they should be provided more detail because they enjoy the right of accurate information to protect themselves, particularly during a public health crisis .
Department of Public Health Director Denise Burley, during Wednesday’s special Board of Supervisors meeting, said contact tracing efforts occur in each instance of infection.
“We have been tracking each of these cases during our contact investigations for each one,” she said.
Burley told supervisors that county staff participates in briefings with key players each Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoon. She emphasized the importance of maintaining close communications with community partners.
“It includes of course all the local (government) jurisdictions. It’s all the hospitals, it’s community service agencies, EMS, first responders. It’s community health centers. It’s a big, big group of people,” Burley said. “In order for our department to be effective, in order for our community to be effective in addressing this situation, we need to all be working together to make that happen.”
Burley noted that experts currently believe that infected patient numbers in the greater Phoenix area will peak between April 23 and the end of the month. She said it is believed that northwest Arizona is tracking about one week behind Phoenix.
Sup. Buster Johnson asked if Mohave County will peak at once, or if peaks might vary from community to community. He wondered if Lake Havasu might peak more quickly since it has the highest service area infected person count at 14. There have been 11 in Kingman and three in Bullhead City.
“I wish I had a crystal ball to give that answer because that would help us in our preparation and our steps moving forward, our planning,’’ Burley said while declining to speculate.
Johnson, Hildy Angius and Ron Gould participated in Wednesday’s meeting by telephone, leaving plenty of room at the expansive dias for Board Clerk Ginny Anderson, Sup. Gary Watson, Board Chairman Jean Bishop and County Manager Mike Hendrix to be seated an appropriate social distance from one another.
The board is scheduled to convene another special meeting on Friday, at 12:30 p.m., to address any COVID-19 issue that requires attention.
