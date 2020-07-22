BULLHEAD CITY — Twenty-nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 — and two deaths — were reported in the Bullhead City service area by the Mohave County Department of Public Health in its daily situation report Wednesday evening.
The county reported a total of 62 new confirmed cases — 20 in the Lake Havasu City service area and 13 in the Kingman service area — and four more deaths in Lake Havasu City.
There have been 2,500 confirmed cases reported among Mohave County residents with 121 deaths attributed to COVID-19, the health department said.
The two deaths in Bullhead City’s service area were both in the 80-89 age group and were among previously reported positive cases. The four deaths in Lake Havasu City also were among previously reported cases and included one person 60-69, one 70-79 and two 80-89.
Bullhead City’s new cases include a person in the 40-49 age range who is hospitalized and is among 26 cases under investigation to determine the source of the infection. Three cases have been linked to at least one previous case and include one person age 20-29, one 30-39 and one 40-49. All three reportedly are recovering at home in isolation.
The cases under investigation include two children 10 or younger, four people age 11-19, two 20-29, four 30-39, one 40-49, seven 50-59, four 60-69 and one 70-79.
Two of the Lake Havasu City service area’s new cases are linked to a confirmed case and include one person 70-79 and one 90 or older. The remaining new cases in the Havasu area are under investigation and include two people age 20-29, three age 30-39, one 40-49, two 50-59, two 60-69, six 70-79, one 80-89 and one 90 or older.
Two of the 13 new cases in Kingman — one person age 20-29 and one age 60-69 — have been linked to a previously confirmed case. Both patients are recovering at home.
The remaining 11 new Kingman cases, all under investigation, are four people age 11-19, four 20-29, two 40-49 and one 80-89.
There have been 1,167 positive cases in the Bullhead City service area with 55 deaths; 793 cases and 19 deaths in the Lake Havasu City service area; 499 cases and 47 deaths in the Kingman service area; and 41 cases and no deaths in the North County service area.
The county has reported 648 recoveries; recoveries tracked by the county health department are updated each Monday.
The average age of all positive cases in the county is 48.5 years old, the health department said, and the average age of those who have died from COVID-19 is 77.6 years.
The Arizona Department of Health Services said Wednesday that 150,609 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed statewide with 2,974 deaths. Wednesday’s report included 1,926 new cases and 8,005 new tests reported. More than 1 million tests have been administered in the state.
