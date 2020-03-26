KINGMAN — The Mohave County Department of Public Health confirmed that positive tests for COVID-19 now have been reported in the areas of all three of the county’s incorporated cities following a positive test on a patient hospitalized at Kingman Regional Medical Center.
The individual, an adult whose name, age and gender are being withheld over privacy concerns, is being treated in the hospital under strict isolation protocols.
After escaping any positive tests during the early stages of the coronovirus pandemic, the county has had three in a span of less than 48 hours. The first, in an adult in the Lake Havasu City area, was reported late Tuesday night. A second, an adult in Bullhead City, was reported Wednesday afternoon.
At a news conference on Wednesday, Department of Public Health Director Denise Burley estimated that the county was awaiting results of 70 to 100 pending tests. It is unclear if the positive test Thursday was among those that were pending.
Unlike the first two patients, who are quarantining at home, the Kingman patient is hospitalized.
MCDPH will interview close contacts of the individuals who have tested positive, and recommend that each person monitor for symptoms and quarantine themselves for 14 days, based on the risk of exposure. The health department has released no additional information on either of the first two positive tests.
City of Kingman Mayor Jen Miles said, “With confirmed cases within our county and now city, each one of us are part of the team that can slow the spread of COVID-19. Everyone in our community should be following CDC guidelines and safeguards, so that lives can be saved.”
COVID-19 is believed to be spread mostly through respiratory droplets produced when a sick person coughs or sneezes. Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
To help contain the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases spread through respiratory droplets, including the flu, health officials have issued the following recommendations:
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks.
For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
Wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Refrain from touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
Don’t make close contact with sick individuals.
If you are sick, stay home.
Cover coughs or sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue away.
Clean and disinfect objects that are frequently touched.
If someone in your family tested positive for COVID-19, keep that entire household at home.
Cancel or postpone mass gatherings of 10 or more people.
For more information, please visit the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html or the AZ Department of Health Services at https://azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home
