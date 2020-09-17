BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported 10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on Wednesday.
One of the deaths was of a person in their 80s from the Bullhead City service area, which includes Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Topock/Golden Shores and Fort Mojave Indian Tribe land in Arizona.
The other death was of a person in their 60s from the Lake Havasu City service area.
There have been 209 deaths reported by the county attributed to COVID-19.
The 10 new cases raised the county’s total to 3,760. There have been 2,905 recoveries.
Four new cases were reported in the Bullhead City area. They are a person in the 11-19 age group, one in the 50-59 age group, one 60-69 and one 70-79. The person in their 50s has been linked to a previously reported confirmed case and is recovering at home. The other cases are under investigation, the health department said.
Five new cases were reported in the Lake Havasu City area, all under investigation: two 11-19, three 20-29.
One new case in Kingman is of a person in their 70s. It is under investigation.
The average age of a positive case in Mohave County is 47.8 years; 53% of the county’s cases are among people under the age of 50.
The average age of a COVID-19 death in the county is 76.2 years; 83% of the fatalities have been among people age 50 or older with 60% age 70 or older.
