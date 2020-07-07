BULLHEAD CITY — Two more deaths — one considered a new case and the other from a previously reported case — were confirmed Tuesday by the Mohave County Department of Public Health in its daily COVID-19 update.
The deaths were of an 80-89-year-old in the Bullhead City service area not previously listed as a positive COVID-19 case, and of a 50-59-year-old in the Kingman service area whose positive test previously had been reported.
There were 17 other new cases identified by the health department on Tuesday, 11 in the Bullhead City area, four in the Lake Havaus City area and two in the Kingman area.
The Bullhead City cases included one patient in the 70-79 age group who is hospitalized. It also includes six cases recovering at home and linked to at least one other previous case and four cases under investigation. The linked cases include one child 10 or younger, two in the 11-19 age group, one in the 20-29 age group, one in the 30-39 age group and one in the 50-59 age group.
Cases under investigation are one person 30-39, one 50-59, one 60-69 and one 80-89.
The four Lake Havasu City service area cases are one 20-29, one 30-39, one 40-49 and one 60-69. The three younger patients are recovering at home and are linked to at least one previously confirmed case. The oldest patient’s case remains under investigation.
The Kingman cases are a 20-29-year-old recovering at home and linked to a previous case and a 50-59-year-old whose case remains under investigation.
There have been 1,454 cases and 89 COVID-19 deaths confirmed by the Mohave County health department: 721 cases and 30 deaths in the Bullhead City service area, 358 cases and 13 deaths in the Lake Havasu City service area, 342 cases and 44 deaths in the Kingman service area and 33 cases and no deaths in the North County service area.
The county has reported 499 recovered cases. Recoveries are updated each Monday following investigations by the health department.
Arizona’s totals rose to 105,094 cases and 1,927 deaths with the report of 3,653 new cases and 117 new deaths by the Arizona Department of Health Services. Nationally, there have been nearly 3 million cases and more than 130,000 deaths in the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were 49,329 new cases and 322 new deaths reported Tuesday, according to the CDC. About 1.35 million people have recovered.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
