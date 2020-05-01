Western Arizona Regional Medical Center CEO Michael Stenger points out features of an eight-bed hospital unit that has been readied as a secondary COVID-19 care unit should the need arise for additional hospital beds. WARMC currently is using a 12-bed infection isolation unit specifically for COVID-19 patients and also has a 20-bed ICU for non-virus-related patients. Taking part on the tour are, from left, Bullhead City Police Chief Brian Williamson, the city’s emergency preparedness official; WARMC cath lab director Dan Goff; Needles City Manager Rick Daniels and Needles Vice-Mayor Ed Paget.