KINGMAN — The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported two more deaths and four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
The deaths both involved people in the Kingman service area and the 65-and-older age group.
Both were among confirmed positive cases, one linked to another confirmed case and one not linked to another case nor travel-related.
The four new cases included two in the Lake Havasu City service area, one in the Kingman area and one in the “other” service area that includes Beaver Dam, Littlefield and Colorado City. It was the first confirmed case outside the service area of the county’s three cities.
Mohave County has reported 120 confirmed cases and 12 deaths.
The public announcement came after the county held a news conference involving county health department director Denise Burley, the CEOs of Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City, Valley View Medical Center in Fort Mohave and Kingman Regional Medical Center in Kingman, and Board of Supervisors Chariman Jean Bishop. It also came after the Board of Supervisors, in a special meeting, authorized staff to craft a letter expressing disappointment that Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey had extended his stay-at-home orders to May 15.
At the news conference, WARMC CEO Michael Stenger corrected incorrect information the county provided earlier in the week on the number of beds — and occupancy of those beds — in the intensive care units at the Bullhead City hospital.
Stenger said the hospital has a total of 40 ICU beds in three separate units; 12 are in an infection isolation unit that has been designated solely for COVID-19 patients, eight are in another unit to be used for coronavirus patients if the need arises and 20 are in a regular intensive care unit for patients being treated for non-virus conditions.
“We’ve got plenty of capacity,” Stenger said, noting that should the need arise, additional beds could be designated for COVID-19 treatment.
Emily Stevens, chief nursing officer at WARMC, agreed.
“Naturally the number fluctuates continuously, but at this point, we have an entire new unit ready to accept intensive care patients,” Stevens said. “WARMC has invested significant resources that include staff and equipment to be prepared for an influx of COVID patients that could hit Bullhead City.”
There have been only 11 confirmed cases in the Bullhead City service area — which includes Bullhead City, Fort Mohave and Mohave Valley — according to the county health department. By comparison, there have been 78 cases in Kingman and 31 in Lake Havasu City.
Kingman Regional Medical Center CEO Brian Turney said 18 of the 24 patients that have been hospitalized in Kingman came from a single long-term care facility.
“We have 12 patients in our hospital right now that have tested positive for COVID-19. Nine of those came from the nursing home,” Turney said. “Overall, our total number of patients treated over this whole pandemic period is 24 COVID patients and again, about three quarters of those have come from a local nursing home.”
Turney identified the nursing home as Desert Highlands.
Burley said a total of 38 confirmed cases have originated from long-term care facilities in Kingman; seven confirmed cases have come from long-term facilities in “other communities.” She did not have a breakdown on where those seven cases were reported. The county has not identified any of the long-term care facilities publicly.
Burley said there will be a COVID-19 testing event Saturday at Kingman High School. Conducted by private laboratory company Sonora Quest, the testing event will run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. — or until an allotment of 500 tests have been administered.
A similar event has been scheduled by the San Bernardino County Health Department in Needles on May 5. Burley said other events may be scheduled around Mohave County in the coming weeks as part of Ducey’s “testing blitz” with a goal of testing 10,000 to 20,000 Arizonans every weekend for the next three weeks. The Arizona Department of Health Services website lists sites that are part of the blitz, but Saturday’s Kingman event isn’t among the list and no other Mohave County sites are listed.
