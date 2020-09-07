BULLHEAD CITY — No new cases was only part of the good news distributed Monday by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
The department not only didn’t add to the county’s total of confirmed COVID-19 cases, it subtracted six cases that had been duplicated in previous reports.
“Tonight, for the first time, we have fewer cases in total than yesterday, going from 3,695 cases to 3,689 cases,” said a news release providing Monday’s COVID-19 situation report in the county. “This is because staff de-duplicated a number of cases that arrived late last week. We anticipated that some were duplicates and when we could confirm this, we were able to remove them.”
Monday’s report of no new cases came a day after only one new case was reported on Sunday. Four new cases were reported Saturday. It is the lowest three-day total of reported cases since early April.
There were no changes to the number of COVID-19 deaths reported in the county; the number remained at 203, a number that represents about 5.5% of the county’s confirmed cases. There have been 2,741 reported recoveries, representing a little more than 74%. There are 745 active cases, according to county health department data.
• Testing is available from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily on Mohave Community College campuses in Bullhead City, Kingman and Lake Havasu City.
Embry Women’s Health is offering drive-through PCR testing with results expected within 72 hours. Tests are offered at no cost to persons of all ages.
Anyone interested in getting tested for free can go to https://embrywomenshealth.com/testing-blitz/ to schedule an appointment for the nearest site. Appointments are not required to get tested but are strongly encouraged to expedite the testing process.
"Drive-through PCR testing." Which has been proven to OVER estimate the "positive" cases of COVID that are actually INFECTIOUS by 96%. Most communities are not using this method of testing anymore because of its overly sensitive threshold for a positive test. The areas that are still using at are nearly all Democrat controlled. And one Dem politician admitted that "as soon as Trump is gone" this test will no longer be used because it inflates case numbers erroneously.
