BULLHEAD CITY — The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County continued to slow with the report of 17 confirmed cases Friday and only six Saturday, according to the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
Saturday’s report was the third time in the last 10 days that the new case total has been in single digits.
The two-day report included four deaths, raising the county’s number to 184. The Arizona Department of Health Services removed one death from the county’s total, determining that the cause of one death reported in the Kingman service area on Aug. 18 was not related to the novel coronavirus.
The four deaths all were from previously reported positive cases: two people in the 70-79 age group in the Bullhead City service area, one person 60-69 in the Lake Havasu City service area and one in the 80-89 age group in the Kingman service area.
There have been 77 deaths in the Bullhead City service area, 62 in the Kingman service area and 45 in the Lake Havasu City service area.
The 23 new confirmed cases were 14 in the Bullhead City area, six in the Lake Havasu City area, two in the Kingman area and one in North County.
Bullhead City’s new cases included one person in their 50s who is hospitalized. The other cases, all reportedly recovering at home, are two people in their 20s, four in their 30s, four in their 40s, two in their 60s and one in their 70s. Only one of the cases has been linked to a previously reported case; the others remain under investigation.
The six Lake Havasu area cases all are under investigation and are three in their 30s, one in their 50s and two in their 60s. Kingman’s new cases are one in their 20s, linked to another case, and one in their 70s, under investigation. North County’s sole new case over the last two days is of a person in their 20s and is under investigation.
The county is reporting a positive case rate of about 12% of those tested. The county COVID-19 hub dashboard (https://covid-19-
mohave.hub.arcgis.com/) shows a total of 2,384 recoveries. Recovery totals are updated on Mondays.
The Arizona Department of Health Services data dashboard (at azdhs.gov) is reporting 197,895 cases and 4,756 deaths statewide. Those numbers included 996 new cases and 68 deaths in Saturday’s update.
Statewide, the positive test rate for active infections is at about 13%, with the serology test — to see if someone has antibodies from a previous infection of the coronavirus, is at about 6%.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (cdc.gov) reported 46,754 new cases nationwide Saturday, increasing the U.S. total to nearly 5.6 million. There have been 174,645 deaths, according to the CDC with 1,155 deaths reported nationwide on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.