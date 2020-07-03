BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave County Department of Public Health said that 89 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed and also released amended totals after case reviews discovered some reporting inaccuracies.
The new case count Thursday included 46 in the Bullhead City service area, 31 in the Lake Havasu City service area, 10 in the Kingman service area and two in North County.
The county’s amended case count now totals 1,317 confirmed cases — 652 in the Bullhead City service area, 330 in the Kingman service area, 302 in the Lake Havasu City service area and 33 in North County. There have been 83 deaths attributed to COVID-19 with 44 in Kingman, 26 in Bullhead City and 13 in Lake Havasu City.
“Periodically, the Mohave County Department of Public Health staff review case information for accuracy and completeness,” said a news release on Thursday’s situation report. “As a result of a recent review, the case count and respective demographic data will be adjusted slightly to show accurate data.”
The release said “there are a number of reasons for the adjustment, including the removal of cases that did not have a permanent address in Mohave County, reconciliation of cases reported twice or not originally reported, and removal of probable cases.”
According to the health department, the adjustments were made for cases reported during June and are reflected in the new totals.
All 46 new cases in Bullhead City are under investigation by the health department. Nine are known to be recovering at home; five of those are patients age 11 to 19, two are age 20 to 29 and two are age 70-79.
The status of the other 37 new cases was not clear, pending the continuing investigation. They included one person age 11-19, 11 age 20-29 four age 30-39, five age 40-49, six age 50-59, four age 60-69, five are 70-79 and one age 80-89.
Thirty of the 31 new cases in Lake Havasu City is under investigation; the other case has been linked to a previous case and is a person 20-29 recovering at home. The other cases include two age 11-19, five age 20-29, seven age 30-39, three age 40-49, two age 50-59, four age 60-69, five age 70-79 and two age 80-89.
All 10 new cases in Kingman are under investigation. Three are age 20-29, two are age 30-39, two are age 40-49 and three are age 60-69.
Both new North County cases are under investigation. One is age 20-29 and the other is age 40-49.
According to the updated county statistics, the average age of a patient testing positive for COVID-19 in the county is 49.2. The average age of the 83 people who have died from the disease is 78.6.
The largest demographic group of positive tests is in the 20-29 age group (215), followed by the 30-39 age group (206). There have been 112 confirmed cases of patients under the age of 20 with 43 under the age of 10.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough for most people. But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
The county health department has reported 11,156 tests conducted with 11.8% returning positive and results pending on 171 tests. The county lists 424 cases that are considered recovered.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 3,333 new cases and 37 deaths on Thursday. ADHS also reported that the state’s hospital capacity is at 89%.
There have been 735,496 COVID-19 tests performed in the state with more than 10% returning positive. In recent weeks, the percentage of positive tests has been between 16% and 25% on a daily basis. On Thursday, 24.6% of the 13,511 tests recorded returned positive.
Arizona has seen 87,425 cases and 1,757 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
