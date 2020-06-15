BULLHEAD CITY — Five additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Bullhead City among eight new cases countywide Monday, according to the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
One patient between the age of 70 and 79 is hospitalized with the source of the infection under investigation. Two other cases also are under investigation, one in a patient 20-29 and the other a patient 70-79. The other two new cases, both in isolation at home and linked to a previous case, involve a patient 40-49 and another 50-59.
Two new cases were reported in Kingman, one 60-69 and one 70-79. Also added to the county’s list of confirmed cases is a 20-29-year-old patient in the North County area.
The county’s total of confirmed cases now stands at 621; there have been 65 deaths, mostly in elderly patients, attributed to COVID-19 in the county.
Denise Burley, director of the county health department, noted the “steady increase in Bullhead City” in recent weeks, adding that there has been “a relative stabilization in Kingman and Lake Havusu for the time being.”
Bullhead City cases have risen to 234 with 16 deaths. There have been 259 cases and 39 deaths in Kingman; 117 cases and 10 deaths in Lake Havasu City; and 11 cases in North County.
Later, in a 12-minute special meeting with the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, Burley agreed with Sup. Buster Johnson that many people have discontinued protocols put in place early on to stem the spread of the disease. She mentioned wearing masks as one example.
“It’s not a fix-all by any means,” she said. “We still need to continue to social distance. We still need to continue to wash our hands. ... Those are all steps we rely on our partners out in the community to take to help us and assist us in our efforts.”
Burley said the county health department was paying close attention to surrounding counties in general and Clark County, Nevada, in particular.
“With the opening of Laughlin and Las Vegas, we’ll see an influx of visitors and people coming from outside the area to visit,” she said. “We want to ensure we have a good pulse on the case counts in those regions.”
She said the Mohave County health department and Southern Nevada Health District could coordinate response efforts if the need arises.
Supervisors took only one action at Monday’s special meeting, agreeing to continue once-a-month regular board meetings for the next three months.
Sup. Ron Gould made the motion and Johnson eventually provided the second. Both voted in favor of the action while Sup. Hildy Angius, without discussion, voted against it.
Johnson was the lone supervisor attending the meeting in person at the supervisors auditorium in Kingman; Gould and Angius both participated by phone while both Sup. Jean Bishop and Sup. Gary Watson were absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.