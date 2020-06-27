BULLHEAD CITY – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mohave County passed 1,000 Saturday with the report of 38 cases Friday and another 32 cases Saturday.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health said that half of Saturday’s 32 cases are in the Bullhead City service area, which includes Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Topock/Golden Shores and Fort Mojave Indian Tribe land in Arizona. Twenty-five of the cases reported Friday were from Bullhead City.
Saturday’s Bullhead City cases included four in the 11-19 age range, two 20-29, one 30-39, two 40-49, four 50-59, two 60-69 and one 70-79. Eight have been linked to previously reported positive cases while eight remain under investigation.
Friday’s 25 cases included five under the age of 10, three 11-19, seven 20-29, three 30-39, four 40-49, one 60-69, one 70-79 and one 80-89. Five of the cases are linked to other cases while 20 were under investigation as of Friday afternoon.
There have been 1,001 confirmed cases in Mohave County, according to the health department, with 80 deaths. The Bullhead City service area has been the site of 461 cases and 25 deaths. There have been 301 cases and 43 deaths in Kingman, 210 cases and 12 deaths in Lake Havasu City and 29 cases and no deaths in North County.
“The number of Mohave County confirmed cases has risen dramatically,” said a news release issued Saturday by Mohave County. “Please notice that the count includes all ages, not just the elderly. It is vital that people continue to practice social distancing and wear masks in public. Always wash your hands when returning to your office or home. Things might seem more normal now, but, we’re simply not there yet. Please be alert and be safe.”
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 3,591 new cases and 44 deaths on Saturday, pushing the state’s totals to 70,051 cases and 1,579 deaths. ADHS’ latest data lists 657,777 tests conducted statewide with about 9.4% of tests coming back positive.
In recent days, that percentage has been between 10% and 20%. The Mohave County Department of Public Health has tracked 9,840 tests — results are pending on 170 — with a little more than 10% coming back positive. The county data lists 340 recovered cases; the recovery numbers are expected to be updated Monday.
