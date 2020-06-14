BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave County’s total of COVID-19 cases passed 600 on Sunday with the report of 30 new confirmed cases by the county health department.
Nineteen of the new cases are in the Bullhead City service area, which includes Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Topock/Golden Shores and Fort Mojave Indian Tribe land. Nine new cases were reported in the Kingman service area and two were reported in the Lake Havasu City service area.
The 30 new cases raised Mohave County’s total to 613 confirmed cases since the county’s first case was reported March 24. There have been 257 cases, including 39 deaths, in Kingman; 229 cases with 16 deaths in Bullhead City; 117 cases and 10 deaths in Lake Havasu City; and 10 cases in North County.
The county reported the 65th death associated with COVID-19, of a person between the ages of 60 and 69 in the Kingman area.
New cases in Bullhead City announced Sunday by the Mohave County Department of Public Health include 12 that remain under investigation for the source of the infection. Four of those are children 10 years or younger; one patient is 20-29, one is 30-39, one is 40-49, two are 50-59, one is 70-79, one is 80-89 and one is 90 or older.
The other seven new cases in Bullhead City have been linked to at least one previous positive case and include one person 50-59, one 60-69, two 80-89 and three 90 or older.
Seven of the nine new cases in Kingman have been linked to at least one previous positive case while the other two are under investigation. Both new Lake Havasu City cases remain under investigation.
Countywide, there have been 203 confirmed cases in patients under the age of 40 with 38 under the age of 20. There have been 249 cases in patients 60 or older. Most of the deaths have been patients over the age of 60.
The county is expected to update recovery numbers today; as of a week ago, 185 COVID-19 patients were termed recovered from the disease.
The Arizona Department of Health Services’ updated statistics show 35,691 cases and 1,186 deaths statewide. ADHS also reported 3,726 COVID-19 patients have required hospitalization with 1,457 hospitalized statewide with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 as of Saturday.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.