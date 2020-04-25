KINGMAN — A fourth Mohave County resident has died from COVID-19.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health said Saturday that a person hospitalized at Kingman Regional Medical Center died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The health department identified the person only as being in the 65-and-over age group. The county’s 83rd confirmed COVID-19 case reportedly was epidemiologically linked to a previous case in the county.
Five additional cases — all in Kingman — were reported later Saturday. Three of those are patients 65 or older who are hospitalized.
It was the first COVID-19 death recorded in Kingman; the other three were reported at Lake Havasu City.
“This terrible disease has now taken the lives of four in our county,” said Sup. Jean Bishop, chairman of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. “Speaking for our board, I want to convey our deep sorrow to the family and friends of those affected.
“Let’s hope we can soon move on into a normality Mohave County can exist in and be free of this type of dire consequence. Our prayers to all.”
The six new cases, including the fatality, bring to 88 the total of confirmed cases in Mohave County, according to the health department. There have been 52 cases in Kingman, 26 in Lake Havasu City and 10 in Bullhead City.
Bullhead City’s most recent cases include two people, one in the 20-44 age group and the other in the 45-54 age group, epidemiologically linked to previous cases in the city. The third, in the 20-44 age group, has no known link to either travel or a previous positive case, according to the health department.
Denise Burley, health department director, said the additional positive cases — 24 in the last four days — likely was a product of more testing being administered. The county has records of 785 tests performed at health care facilities; 678 have been negative. Several dozen tests are pending.
“As far as testing supplies, there is a greater demand for testing,” Burley said during Thursday’s board of supervisors meeting.
She said her recommendations for conditions necessary before easing restrictions include a decline in the number of cases and “rapid diagnostic testing capability for all patients with symptoms. ...” Neither of those conditions currently exist.
The Arizona Department of Health Services has reported 6,310 positive cases with 273 deaths. The state has tracked more than 62,500 test results.
Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center reported 2.8 million cases and 202,000 deaths globally with more than 930,000 cases and 53,000 deaths in the United States. Johns Hopkins also reported 814,000 recoveries worldwide with nearly 100,000 recoveries in the U.S. Neither the Arizona nor Mohave County health departments track recoveries.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
