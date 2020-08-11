KINGMAN — The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported 30 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county on Tuesday as well as eight additional deaths caused by the novel coronavirus.
The county reported five deaths in the Lake Havasu City service area, all of elderly patients, and three in the Kingman service area, including one in the 30-39 age group. It wasn’t known if that person had underlying health issues.
The deaths in the Lake Havasu City service area were of two patients age 70-79, two 80-89 and one 90 or older. The other Kingman deaths were one age 80-89 and one 90 or older. All eight deaths were from previously reported positive cases. The death of the 30-39-year-old was the youngest COVID-19 victim in the county to date and the sixth death of a patient under the age of 50.
All eighth of the deaths may not have occurred in the last 24 hours but were reported as confirmed COVID-19 related deaths by the health department on Tuesday.
The new cases included 19 in the Bullhead City service area with 16 of those under investigation. They are two age 10 or younger, one 11-19, five 20-29, two 30-39, one 40-49, four 50-59 and one 60-69. The three other new cases in the Bullhead
City area have been linked to one or more previously confirmed cases and are one 80-89 and two 90 or older.
All nine new cases in the Lake Havasu service area are under investigation. They are one 10 or younger, one 20-29, two 60-69 and five 70-79.
One new case in Kingman is a person 30-39 and is under investigation. One new case in the North County service area is a person 50-59 and is under investigation to determine the source of the transmission of the disease.
The county has reported 3,245 confirmed cases and 168 deaths since March 24. There have been 1,512 cases and 70 deaths in the Bullhead City area, 1,021 cases and 40 deaths in the Lake Havasu City area, 628 cases and 58 deaths in the Kingman area and 71 cases in North County, where no deaths have been reported. There also are 13 cases assigned to the county without a known address of residence.
The county has reported 1,841 recovered cases; recoveries are updated each Monday.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 1,213 new cases and 45 deaths statewide. There have been 188,737 total unique cases and 4,199 deaths in Arizona during the pandemic.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
For more information from the Mohave County Department of Public Health, the Arizona Department of Health Services and other COVID-19 resources, go to the Mohave Valley Daily News website, www.mohavedailynews.com, and click on the COVID-19 banner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.