BULLHEAD CITY — Ten new cases in Bullhead City and deaths in Lake Havasu City and Kingman were among developments reported Tuesday by the Mohave County Department of Public Health in its daily COVID-19 news release.
The deaths were of a person 60-69 in the Lake Havasu City service area and a person 70-79 in the Kingman area. Both were previously reported positive cases.
The county health department said that there were 13 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county with 10 in Bullhead City, two in North County and one in Lake Havasu City.
The new cases in Bullhead City include five under investigation for the source of infection. They include one person 20-29, two 30-39, one 40-49 and one 70-79. The five other new cases in Bullhead City all are linked to at least one previously reported case and include four people age 90 or older and one age 70-79.
The two North County cases are one person age 11-19 and one age 20-29. The new Lake Havasu City case is a person 50-59. All are under investigation.
The county health department has confirmed 634 cases and 67 deaths in the county. There have been 259 cases and 40 deaths in Kingman, 244 cases and 16 deaths in Bullhead City, 118 cases and 11 deaths in Lake Havasu City and 13 cases in North County.
The health department on Tuesday said that 296 cases are considered recovered.
The Arizona Department of Health Services on Tuesday reported 2,392 new confirmed cases, the state’s highest single-day total, and 25 deaths. There have been 39,097 confirmed cases and 1,219 deaths in Arizona.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
