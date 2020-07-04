BULLHEAD CITY — The bad news-good news-bad news of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Mohave County in general and Bullhead City in particular has raised concerns.
“We continue to see growth in cases in the 20- to 50-year-old age groups,” said Denise Burley, director of the Mohave County Department of Public Health. “We also continue to see spread as a result of family celebrations and events that bring together family, friends and cohorts — different events out in the community that are bringing other people together.”
While not directly mentioning any events or locations, Burley said that the public’s reluctance to avoid crowds and practice social distancing or other recommended measures has led to the spike in cases, which now total 1,374 in the county and 681 in Bullhead City.
“If we’re going to slow or, better yet, stop the spread of COVID, we need help from this particular age group. We’re definitely going to need some help and assistance from those particular groups.”
The bad news is that there has been an abundance of new cases in the area. Part of that may be due to more testing, but the percentage of positive tests locally has soared over the past month. While roughly 5% to 6% of tests were returning positive results for the first 2 1/2 months of the pandemic, there recently have been several days with more than 20% of tests returning positive, an indication that the transmission of the coronavirus is spreading to a wider segment of the population. Overall, the county health department has tracked 11,156 tests with 1,374 returning positive, a 12% positive rate.
The good news has been a decline in COVID-19-related deaths locally. None have been reported since Wednesday.
Younger patients tend to be healthier to begin with, so the impact of COVID-19 may not be as significant as it is with older patients, especially those with underlying health issues.
Which leads to what Burley said could be bad news down the road.
“While (younger people’s) symptoms may be fewer and more mild, those who they share the virus with may not be so fortunate,” she said. “And those are the people we’re trying to protect.”
According to the health department, the average age of all positive cases in the county is 49.2 years; the average age of the county’s 83 confirmed fatalities is 78.6 years.
The county reported 29 new cases on Friday and 28 cases on Saturday, raising the total to 1,374 confirmed positive cases in a little less than four months.
Friday’s total included 21 people in the Bullhead City service area with two — a person in the 30-39 age group and another in the 60-69 age group — hospitalized. Both of those cases are under investigation by the county health department, as are 11 of the remaining 19 cases in the service area that includes Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Topock/Golden Shores and Fort Mojave Indian Tribe land in Arizona. The 19 cases include one child 10 or younger, six people 20-29, three 30-39, two 40-49, three 50-59, two 60-69, one 70-79 and one 80-89.
Friday’s report also included six new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area and two in the Kingman service area.
Saturday’s report included 10 cases in Bullhead City, 16 in Lake Havasu City and two in Kingman.
Nine of the new Bullhead City cases remain under investigation; only one has been linked to a previous case at this time. The patients, all reportedly recovering at home, include five under the age of 50 — one 20-29, two 30-39 and two 40-49. The others are one 50-59, one 60-69, two 70-79 and one 80-89.
Eight of Saturday’s reported Lake Havasu City cases are under the age of 50 as are both Kingman cases. One Kingman case, a patient in the 40-49 age group, is hospitalized. The others reportedly are recovering at home.
There have been 681 confirmed cases and 26 deaths in the Bullhead City service area, 336 cases and 44 deaths in the Kingman service area, 324 cases and 13 deaths in the Lake Havasu City service area and 33 cases and no deaths in North County.
Statewide, the Arizona Department of Health Services has reported 94,553 lab-confirmed cases — more than Nevada (21,575), Utah (24,613), Colorado (33,612) and New Mexico (13,063) combined (92,863).
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
There have been 424 confirmed recoveries in Mohave County, according to the health department. The number of recoveries will increase on Monday; the health department updates its recovery data on a weekly basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.