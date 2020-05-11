KINGMAN — Two confirmed cases of COVID-19 during Saturday’s Bullhead City testing blitz aren’t reflected — yet — in Mohave County’s official tracking of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus infection.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health on Monday said there had been 15 new positive cases in the county but identified those cases as 14 in the Kingman service area and one from the Lake Havasu City service area. Earlier in the day, the county confirmed that there were two positive tests among nearly 500 administered Saturday in Bullhead City.
The county also listed another death, the 24th in the county, after another elderly Kingman resident died from the disease. Nineteen of the county deaths connected to COVID-19 have come from Kingman; there have been four in Lake Havasu City and one in Bullhead City. All 24 have been patients 65 years of age or older, including the latest one who was described as 86 or older. That case, previously confirmed, had been linked to another previous COVID-19 case, the county said.
Four of the 14 new Kingman patients are hospitalized. Two are in the 55-64 age range with one linked to a previous case and the source of the other infection under investigation. The other two are in the 65-and-over age group with one linked to a previous case and the other under investigation.
The 10 other new Kingman cases are in isolation at home. Five, in the 20-44 age range, have been linked to another case. The other five are described as one person in the 45-54 age group, two in the 55-64 age group and two in the 65-and-over age group. Two are linked to previous cases; investigation is underway to track the source of three cases.
The new case in Lake Havasu City is a person 65 or older, hospitalized, and not linked to another confirmed case and not travel-related.
The case total for the county is at 206; 137 in Kingman, 47 in Lake Havasu City, 18 in Bullhead City and four in North County.
COVID-19 spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms are thought to appear within two to 14 days after exposure and consist of fever, cough, runny nose, and difficulty breathing. For people with mild illness, individuals are asked to stay home, drink plenty of fluids, and get rest. For people with more severe symptoms, such as shortness of breath, individuals are advised to seek healthcare, using telemedicine where available.
