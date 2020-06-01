BULLHEAD CITY — Five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bullhead City were reported by the Mohave County Health Department in Monday’s coronavirus update.
The county also reported the death of a patient in the 30-39 age group in the Kingman service area, the 32nd death in the Kingman area and the 45th countywide.
The person who died previously had been reported as a positive case.
The five new cases in Bullhead City included one 18-and-under, one 19-29, one 30-39 and one 40-49 with an investigation launched to determine the source of the infections. All are recovering at home. The other Bullhead City case involves a person in the 80-89 age range who is hospitalized and has been linked to a previously reported case.
The other new case in the county is of a person age 19-29 in the Kingman area, recovering at home and linked to a previous case.
The county has tallied 403 cases and 45 deaths — 224 cases and 32 deaths in the Kingman service area; 94 cases and five deaths in the Bullhead City service area; 76 cases and eight deaths in the Lake Havasu City service area; and nine cases in the North County service area.
The Arizona Department of Health Services said Monday that there have been 20,123 confirmed cases in the state and 917 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Nationally, there have been 1.8 million cases and more than 104,000 deaths.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
