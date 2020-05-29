BULLHEAD CITY — Ten new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Bullhead City by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Thursday, but it appears that few if any of them are connected with earlier cases at a local long-term care facility.
The health department said that nine of the new cases in Bullhead City were under investigation to determine if they were linked to any previous cases, were travel related or were the result of community spread.
The 10 included one person 18 or younger, one 19-29, one 30-39, two 40-49, one 50-59 and four age 60 or older. The 19-29-year-old was not linked to a previous case, the county said, while the others had not been determined.
Six new cases were reported in the Lake Havasu City service area and three were reported in the Kingman service area. The 19 cases reported Thursday pushed the county’s total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 364.
Few cases had been reported in the Bullhead City service area until this week, when at least 18 cases were linked to an outbreak at Joshua Springs Senior Living. There now have been 69 cases in Bullhead City, 70 in Lake Havasu City, 216 in Kingman and nine in North County.
There have been 40 deaths countywide, 29 in Kingman, seven in Lake Havasu City and four in Bullhead City.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
