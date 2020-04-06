KINGMAN — Three more positive cases of COVID-19 were reported to the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Monday, bringing the county’s total to 21 in a global pandemic that has claimed at least 74,000 lives.
The health department said the new cases all involved adults in the Lake Havasu City service area; one is hospitalized while the other two are in isolation recovering at home.
There now have been 13 cases in Lake Havasu City, with one patient dying. There have been six cases in Kingman and two in Bullhead City. All 21 have been reported in the last two weeks.
Of Mohave County’s first 19 cases, 12 are women and seven are men. Gender information was not available on two cases reported Monday.
Ten are in the 18-49 age group, seven in the 50-64 age group and four in the 65-older age group, including the one fatality.
According to the Arizona Department of Health, a total of 501 tests have been administered in Mohave County; the number of patients involved in testing was not readily available because some individuals may have had more than one test. The county said that there are 126 tests with results pending.
Arizona has reported 2,456 confirmed cases with 65 deaths. More than 32,000 tests have been conducted in the state. The Arizona Department of Health has classified 327 patients as recovered from the virus.
About 52% of Arizona’s confirmed cases are women. More than 1,400 are under the age of 55 with 71 under the age of 20.
Nevada has reported 1,836 cases of COVID-19 with 46 deaths while California has reported 15,201 cases and 350 deaths.
Nationally, the death toll from COVID-19 is at 10,783 with 366,614 infections confirmed. Nearly 20,000 people have recovered from the disease thus far.
Around the world, there have been 1.34 million cases confirmed with 74,564 deaths and 253,678 recoveries.
Statistics came from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johns Hopkins University and the health departments of Arizona, Nevada, California and Mohave County.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. According to the Mohave County Department of Public Health, the best ways to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases include:
- Avoid close contact with sick individuals.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away immediately.
- Clean and disinfect surfaces and frequently used or touched objects with disinfectant sprays or wipes.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizers if water and soap are not available.
- Remember to practice social distancing (approximately six feet or more between individuals).
